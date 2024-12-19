He's a pastor on Richmond's East End. A bullet flew through his office window Monday night.

RICHMOND, Va. — Pastor Marvin Green finds solace in the familiar setting of his office in Richmond's East End, but on Monday night, tranquility shattered into chaos.

"This is my desk. This is where I sit every day," he said, reflecting on the experience that could have cost him his life.

While in his office Green turned toward a sudden noise which turned out to be a bullet coming through his office window, mere inches from him.

“I’m a big believer in no weapon formed against me shall prosper," he stated, drawing on Isaiah 54:17 to emphasize his faith. "I’m a true witness of no weapon and knowing God’s hand was on my life experiencing that.”

Almost 24 hours later and just a block and a half away, there was a life-threatening shooting just a block and a half away on the 2300 block of Fairfield Avenue. This incident brings renewed attention to the escalating violence in the East End and the job Pastor Green does to support the community.

"Can't control what's happening on the outside," he said. "Our job is to get them on the inside so we can make an impact and impact their lives so our community can be better. Hit really close to home, and I'm so glad that I trust God the way I do because He's got my back."

As the calendar inches closer to Christmas, Pastor Green prepares to uplift his congregation with a powerful message this Sunday. He plans to share his story, proclaiming gratitude for his survival.

"And I'll say this: I forgive whoever did it—because love is unconditional," he affirmed. "I believe I'm here to deliver this message—love unconditionally...forgive instantly, but we have to hold these people accountable to change their behaviors."

