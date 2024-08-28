This Petersburg pastor is inspiring his community through song and ministry: 'Continue to press on'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Pastor David Gilliam, born and raised in Petersburg's Delectable Heights neighborhood, has reflected on how his childhood community is being revitalized.

"I think we're coming back," Gilliam said.

Pastor Gilliam knows what it's like to "come back," after he experienced rock bottom - growing up poor and living on Richmond's streets for 20 years.

WTVR Pastor David Gilliam

Now, he says those experiences of poverty only helped propel him to the success he's seen recently.

“I think it’s a lot of principles that have been instilled in me over the times, in actuality that was rich," Gilliam said.

His goal is to inspire others with his music and words, including the congregation at his Impact Church locations in Petersburg and Houston, Texas.

WTVR

A song Gilliam recorded on New Year's Eve 2023, called 'Be Glorified', is how he planned to "minister to the planet."

“I draw from my experiences, the song, my singing comes as a result of what I experienced, that’s what gives me the conviction to sing it," Gilliam said. “This is a slow, heartfelt song that makes you think.”

And that’s the key - he wants people to think about the song's lyrics.

“What I really hope is that it will inspire people to continue to press on.”

WTVR

Gilliam says he hopes the music will also inspire folks to recover, just like he did, in a mission to overcome his rough start. Part of that recovery is making sure to lend a hand right where he grew up.

Whether that’s dropping Easter eggs down to 2,500 people, giving away college scholarships, or offering the community 30+ gospel concerts over the last 16 months.

“This is everything to me," Gilliam said. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to afford to be able to bless other people.”

For Gilliam, the ultimate goal isn't to have a number one record, but for anyone who listens to be inspired and know that they can overcome their problems with faith.

