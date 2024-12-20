Party's not over in Richmond: Midlothian, Henrico Party City locations will stay open amid nationwide closure

RICHMOND, Va. — The party's not over in Richmond. CBS 6 learned Friday evening that Party City's two locations in Midlothian and Henrico will stay open amid a nationwide closure.



The stores at 9130 West Broad Street in Henrico and 12741 Stone Village Way in Midlothian are independent franchise locations, meaning they're locally owned and operated.

"We hope to continue to help people make their celebrations memorable," Director of Merchandising Keith Dunlavey said.

Steve Fram, a Richmond man and the president of the franchise stores, sent more information to CBS 6.

"I live in the Richmond area and have been a Party City franchisee here for 30 years. These stores will remain open and continue to operate as usual," he said. "All of our employees jobs are secure."

The two stores in the Richmond area will no longer be affiliated with the Party City chain.

