Why Richmond's Party City boss is closing his Broad Street store: 'I feel horrible'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The party’s coming to an end for one of the two last remaining Party City stores in the Richmond region. Steve Fram, the franchisee who owns both of the brand’s local shops, confirmed Monday that his Henrico location at 9130 W. Broad St. will cease operations at month’s end. His other store, at 12741 Stone Village Way in Midlothian, will remain open as usual and will be the area’s lone Party City location. Click here to continue reading why Fram decided to close the store.