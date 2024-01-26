Virginia group helps high school students get into college

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some students may want to go to college, but they may not know how to get there.

That's where the organization Partnership for the Future comes in to help.

Partnership for the Future is Virginia's college access program that serves students in high school through college.

Students learn about themselves, goal setting, workforce development, college applications, and financial aid.

Students are also matched with a paid internship and go on college tours.

Eighty percent of the students in the program are first-generation college students and come from moderate to low-income homes.

“What we know is talent is freely given, but opportunity is not," Partnership for the Future president and CEO Dionne Henderson said. "Partnership for the Future is here to bridge that opportunity gap to make sure the question isn't if they go to college it’s where, if they desire to go."

One hundred percent of students who complete the program attend college.

The program class of 2023 earned $13,120,123 in scholarships.

The application process begins on February 1 and ends on March 8.

To be eligible to apply student must:



Have a 3.0 GPA or higher

Be a current freshman who wants to go to college

Attend or are zoned for one of our partner schools :

All traditional and specialty Richmond Public high schools Henrico, Hermitage, Highland Springs, J.R. Tucker, and Varina high schools in Henrico County Meadowbrook and L.C. Bird high schools in Chesterfield County CodeRVA Regional High School



To learn more, a virtual information session will be held on February 12. Registration for that session and applications for the program are available here.

If you have any questions, you can contact Reshaud Rich, Sr. Director of Programs, via email at Reshaud.Rich@partnershipforthefuture.org or phone at 804-371-1408.

