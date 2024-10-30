Governor Youngkin celebrates Petersburg development, reopening of historic hotel

PETERSBURG, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) returned to Petersburg on Wednesday to celebrate the start of a major development project and the reopening of a historic hotel. This visit marks over two years since he first announced a collaboration to help improve the city — Partnership for Petersburg.

The project, known as the Sycamore Grove Development, will bring hundreds of new apartments and townhomes, along with a bank, several restaurants, and a new grocery store called Grant’s.

This grocery store is part of a chain that aims to provide fresh food options in areas that have limited access to supermarkets, often referred to as "food deserts."

"This is their specialty and they bring wholesome healthy offerings at affordable prices, and that’s exactly what we wanted, we didn’t want just some run-of-the-mill who was going to come in and not pay attention to the importance of being in Petersburg, and the importance of this commitment," Youngkin said.

The Sycamore Grove Development is located off South Sycamore Street, near Interstate 85.

Is Governor Youngkin's 'Partnership for Petersburg' working?

Governor Youngkin, along with city leaders, broke ground on this project, which aims to reduce crime, improve education, and enhance public health in the area.

One of the main goals is to transform the economy for both residents and businesses.

Later in the day, Governor Youngkin attended the reopening of the Hotel Petersburg, a six-story building on West Tabb Street. This hotel, once the finest in the area, had been closed since a fire in 1969. After restoration, it has returned to its former glory.

Governor Youngkin cuts the ribbon at Hotel Petersburg

"Fifty-four years ago this hotel closed, fifty-four years ago there was a statement made that guests can’t come here anymore, and fifty-four years later this hotel is welcoming people to this amazing city," Youngkin said.

Youngkin emphasized that the Partnership for Petersburg will remain a top priority for him until he leaves office in January 2026.

