How state leaders plan to rejuvenate and revitalize Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) and other state and city leaders detailed a plan Monday to rejuvenate and revitalize the city of Petersburg.

The “Partnership for Petersburg” is a multifaceted plan to improve education, public safety, health, and transportation issues, among others, that have plagued the city for decades.

“Let’s go to work,” Gov. Youngkin said at the end of a two-hour-long presentation at the city’s public library.

“It’s going to be a turning point in our city’s history,” Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said while introducing the governor.

The education plan calls for the city to partner with Virginia State University (VSU) and Richard Bland College to launch lab schools, which feature smaller student-to-teacher ratios and innovative learning methods, according to Aimee Guderua, Virginia’s secretary of education.

To combat health-related issues in Petersburg, where people have a lower life expectancy than in other parts of the state, office hours will be expanded at Crater Health District offices.

Crime was also a topic of discussion, with violent crime in Petersburg being 344% higher than the state average.

Repeat violent offenders are responsible for an outsized number of those incidents, according to Attorney General Jason Miyares (R - Virginia), who announced that his office will assign two special prosecutors to work with the U.S. Attorney to prosecute repeat offenders.

Those in attendance also promised to focus on fixing transportation issues, including limiting the number of ambulances having to give rides for non-emergency services.

They also vowed to quickly bring down the Ramada Inn, which has been abandoned and graffiti-covered for years, and is the first thing many travelers see in Petersburg when approaching the city from the south on Interstate 95.

“We are taking a sledgehammer to it this afternoon,” Youngkin said.

