Part of Willow Lawn apartment project shelved as Pulse parking pondered

Posted at 9:40 AM, Apr 27, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The effort to bring a dense section of apartments to the Willow Lawn area has hit an unexpected speedbump.

Thalhimer Realty Partners and Crenshaw Realty recently shelved part of their plan to build two sizable apartment buildings in the neighborhood, mainly to give the county and GRTC time to figure out how best to handle bus traffic and bus commuter parking at the Willow Lawn Pulse bus station, the last stop on the Pulse line. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

