Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battle heavy smoke, flames in Carytown house fire

items.[0].videoTitle
No one was injured after a house in Richmond's Carytown caught fire Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Richmond Fire Department. Firefighters were called to a home in the 3020 block of Parkwood Avenue just after 11:40 a.m.
CarytownFireKevinGeorge.jpg
CartownFire2KevinGeorge.jpg
Posted at 1:15 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 14:12:39-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- No one was injured after a house in Richmond's Carytown caught fire Thursday morning, according to officials with the Richmond Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3020 block of Parkwood Avenue just after 11:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home's second floor, according to officials.

Firefighters said one person inside the home made it out safely with their dog.

The fire was marked under control, officials said in a tweet around 12:30 p.m.

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.