Crews battle heavy smoke, flames in Carytown house fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- No one was injured after a house in Richmond's Carytown caught fire Thursday morning, according to officials with the Richmond Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3020 block of Parkwood Avenue just after 11:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home's second floor, according to officials.

WORKING FIRE: At approximately 11:42 a.m., crews responded to 3022 Parkwood Avenue for the report of a house fire. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke & flames coming from the second floor. The occupant safely exited the home with a dog. Fire has been marked under control. pic.twitter.com/aGOksVz4sp — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) May 27, 2021

Firefighters said one person inside the home made it out safely with their dog.

The fire was marked under control, officials said in a tweet around 12:30 p.m.

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.