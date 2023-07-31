Parks, hotels, retail stores all part of master plan for 'Sauer Center' in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Following on the success of the Whole Foods and CarMax-anchored first phase, Sauer Properties is looking to effectively build a new neighborhood from scratch in the next leg of its Sauer Center development in the city. The company, backed by the Sauer family and led by President Ashley Peace, has unveiled its master plan for the next phase of the mixed-use project, with over 2 million square feet of new construction planned for the 37 acres the firm owns between Hermitage Road, West Broad Street and North Allen Avenue. In addition to buildings with residential, retail, office, hotel and other uses, Sauer is also planning to build parks, pedestrian walkways and public green spaces on the land, much of which is currently either industrial or undeveloped.

