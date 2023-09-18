Police announce third, final arrest in 2022 murder of Hopewell girl

HOPEWELL, Va. -- The Hopewell Police Department announced Monday that the third and final suspect in the 2022 murder of an 8-year-old girl was arrested and taken into police custody.

The suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, was charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm while in commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting from a vehicle.

These charges are all in relation to the December 30, 2022 murder of 8-year-old P'Aris Moore in Hopewell.

The suspect was apprehended in New York and extradited to Virginia. He is currently being held in a local juvenile detention center while awaiting trial.

Two other suspects, 20-year-old Jamari Antonio Taylor and 18-year-old Rayquan Latrel Harvell, were arrested in early August for their alleged roles in P'Aris' murder.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Lead Detective Tara Clark at (804) 541-2284.

Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541- 2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips website and/or the mobile app.

If the tip provided results in an arrest, a reward of up to $1000 may be given.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

