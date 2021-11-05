Parham Road in Henrico shut down due to live electrical wires

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are investigating a crash that sent live electrical wires into Parham Road.

Police say the crash happened at Parham Road and Maryland Drive on Friday. One of the vehicles hit a power pole, causing live wires to block the north and southbound lanes of Parham Road.

Traffic has been diverted.

Dominion Power is currently at the scene and assessing the situation.

Delays should be expected in this area for the next several hours.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.