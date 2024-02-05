Why VDOT plans to add a traffic signal on an I-64 ramp in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Improvements are coming to a congested Henrico interchange, but they will take a few years. The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning to make modifications to the Parham Road/Interstate 64 interchange in the West End – a busy corridor that has seen a pattern of rear-end and angle collisions, according to the agency. The project, funded through the agency’s Interstate Operations and Enhancement Program, is estimated to cost about $14.3 million, begin in the spring of 2028 and take about a year to be completed, according to VDOT officials.

