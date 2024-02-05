Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why VDOT plans to add a traffic signal on an I-64 ramp in Henrico County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 5, 2024
Posted at 8:53 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 08:53:40-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Improvements are coming to a congested Henrico interchange, but they will take a few years. The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning to make modifications to the Parham Road/Interstate 64 interchange in the West End – a busy corridor that has seen a pattern of rear-end and angle collisions, according to the agency. The project, funded through the agency’s Interstate Operations and Enhancement Program, is estimated to cost about $14.3 million, begin in the spring of 2028 and take about a year to be completed, according to VDOT officials.

Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone