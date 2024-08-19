Parents voice likes and dislikes about Virginia’s proposed school cell phone rules

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia leaders are calling on school districts to adopt policies that would essentially ban cell phone use in schools as students return to the classroom on Monday.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) has called on school districts to adopt his Executive Order 33 after months of public meetings. The Virginia Department of Education outlined the recommendations it planned to provide school systems around the state in a draft released last week.

CBS 6 found school districts like Hanover and Richmond Public Schools already banned cell phones in the classroom.

Henrico and Petersburg public schools require students to put phones inside a pouch during classroom instruction.

Tara Courtland’s eldest child attended Tucker High School in Henrico County when they implemented a no cell phones policy in classrooms at the end of the previous school year.

“My child was very worried about it at first, but turned out it was fine. I don't have a problem on a school level with them doing it. I have a problem on a sweeping administrative level for making a huge policy about it statewide or even county-wide,” she explained.

'That's a Problem'

Courtland noted Gov. Youngkin initially ran for office on individual parent's rights, yet cites ‘an alarming mental health crisis’ for pushing a broad-stroke ban across the Commonwealth.

Some of Courtland’s concerns with a blanket cell phone ban in schools center around safety as she thinks about the what-ifs.

“If the children can't get to their parents in an emergency, that's a problem. If no one can call 911 quickly because their phones aren't easily accessible, that's a problem,” she stated.

Dr. Charles Lowery, a professor in the School of Education at Virginia Tech, shared concerns about a widespread ban versus an individual school district level.

“There's going to be teachers who have seen cell phones be a disruption and or they are completely in favor of this policy or this executive order,” Dr. Lowery said. “There's going to be parents who feel security by knowing their child has a cell phone on them.”

'I Don't See it as Controversial at All'

Matt Lano is the father of a first-grade Richmond Public Schools student.

“I don't see any real reason why a child should need a cell phone in class," Lano said. "We try to minimize the screens.”

As his daughter grows up, Lano said limited cell phone usage at school would be OK.

"I don't see it as controversial at all, and most of the parents I know would probably agree with that," Lano said. "I mean, if there's an emergency, the school has ways of contacting parents."

In newly-released draft guidance, the Department of Education said:

At the elementary school level, students would not be allowed to have cell phones in the building or on school grounds.

In middle and high schools, students would not be allowed on their phones during instructional time, lunch, or between periods. More flexibility would be allowed both before and after school.

Certain exemptions would apply to the rules for students with special circumstances and districts would publicly share emergency communication plans to outline crisis management and family notifications

Dr. Lowery urged parents to support teachers as they tackle new and changing policies.

“The misuse of cell phones in the classroom is what the distraction is,” he said. “We should really give a lot of thought to the local educational agents in this.”

The Department of Education is accepting feedback on its draft through September 15. School systems are expected to implement new cell phone rules by January 1.

