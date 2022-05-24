Their parents were killed in a crash. Then friends collected thousands to pay their tuition.

BOWIE, Md. — An online fundraiser has collected more than $100,000 to help pay tuition for Kyle Junior and Knico Savage.

The teenagers' parents, Charlie and her husband Kyle Savage, were killed in a car crash near their Bowie, Maryland home over the weekend.

"[She was] one of the best moms ever her boys were her world," Charlie's sister Linda Hunter told WUSA. "And then Kyle, oh my gosh, he is by far the funniest and probably the favorite brother of the family."

Kyle Junior, a Dematha Catholic High School student, is attending Hampton University this fall.

Kester Crosse, a family friend, knew the Savage children would need help after losing their parents so suddenly.

"I woke up yesterday morning saying how can we help," Crosse said.

He organized a fundraiser for the children's tuition.

"I came up with $40,000 just because I know what it cost to go to Hampton for year one, and it's like, hey, let's get his first year of college covered for the family," Crosse said.

One day later, the fundraiser passed a six-figure sum.

"It's just been overwhelmingly generous and beautiful," Hunter said. "Don't take any day for granted. Don't worry about the petty things because there's so much beauty, so much love. Kyle and Charlie radiated that."

