RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenager returned home from middle school Wednesday afternoon to discover her parents dead in their South Richmond home.

Richmond Police believed the tragedy along the 3200 block of Decatur Street was a murder-suicide, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Preliminary reports indicate a man shot his wife and then himself.

The teenager and her younger siblings were taken to a nearby school where they met with grief counselors.

WTVR Teen returns home to find parents dead in Richmond home



Richmond School Superintendent Jason Kamras sent a message to Richmond School Board members to inform them that two of the impacted children attend a Richmond elementary school and that a team of mental health professionals would be at the school in the morning.

Richmond Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

There were no recent documented 9-1-1 calls to the home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

WTVR Teen returns home to find parents dead in Richmond home



Police asked neighbors with information to call an anonymous tip line at 804-780-1000.

It is the fourth murder investigation in five days for Richmond detectives.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.