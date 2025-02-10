Added school days or asynchronous learning? How Virginia parents think districts should handle winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. — Parents are split when it comes to what they want to see their school district do when responding to inclement weather days or unexpected closures.

Based on this CBS 6 social media survey, some applaud using remote asynchronous learning days, allowing students to complete instructional work on their own time during closures, while not adding additional instructional days to the academic calendar.

Others said they supported adding days to the academic calendar or using half-days or planned holidays as full instructional days.

Richmond Public Schools is opting to use Tuesday's inclement weather day as a remote asynchronous learning day.

Elementary school students, as well as students without access to the Internet, will be sent home with packets to complete at their own pace. Assigned work will need to be returned on the first day back in-person.

Middle and high school students will use Chromebooks at home and will complete lessons online.

RPS teachers will be available during virtual "office hours" to answer students' questions.

"We really want to ensure that we're providing seamless learning opportunities for our students," said Danielle Greene-Bell, RPS's Chief Engagement Officer. "These are days that our students were planning on being in school anyway when it comes to inclement weather. Our teachers were planning to teach on those days, anyway."

RPS may also weigh using half days as full days in the future to not add extra days to the academic calendar.

"We know families make plans, particularly as it relates to summer when we let out. That's when we see most plans that are going to happen for our families, but not just our families, as well as our staff," Greene-Bell said.

Henrico will also operate on a remote asynchronous learning day Tuesday. Student will be expected to access learning materials independently online to complete their work and submit assignments within seven school days.

Plans for remote learning, adding minutes to class days, or using alternative instructional days are evaluated every time ther eis a possibility for an unplanned closure.

"We are continuing to communicate with families about the various options and are committed to announcing changes to operations as early as possible to give families time to plane," an HCPS spokesperson shared in an email with CBS6.

Hanover County Public Schools will also be closed Tuesday, meaning Tuesday May 27 and Wednesday May 28 will now be full instructional days.

Chesterfield County Public Schools announced it, too, will be closed on Tuesday, but it's unclear if the district will eventually opt for remote learning opportunities during closures, use alternative instructional days days, or add instructional time in the future.

Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools will also be providing free meals to families in need during the closure:

RPS Locations:



Cardinal Elementary

Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary

Henderson Middle

MLK Jr. Middle

RPS student will need to have their ID number in order to pick up meals. Breakfast will be served from 9-10 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.

Henrico Locations:



Brookland Middle School

Henrico High School

The Oak Avenue Complex

Grab-and-go student meals will be available for pick up 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday.

