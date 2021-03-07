Parade, vigil honors Tajah Dye: 'She's telling us to find out what happened'

Watch the video report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Ian Ramprashad in the player above.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Family and friends gathered to remember and honor the life of 23-year-old At’Taysiyah "Tajah" Dye with a car parade and candlelight service Saturday.

"Usually when there is a Black child missing, we don't have a large turnout like this," Tajah's father, Lawrence Edward Robinson Jr., said. "And I would like to thank every one of you, no matter what your color is, no matter what your political affiliation is. And let's ride for Tajah."

The parade began at the Roses in Mechanicsville around 4 p.m. and continued to Fairfield Court, where Dye grew up.

"We're marching for Tajah Dye. Tajah was from Fairfield," one woman said. "She was a part of this community."

The candlelight service took place at 2500 GlenLea Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

"We are actually standing where she was last," another woman said. "So I want ya'll to feel her presence. Know that she's not gone. She's still here. And she's telling us to find out what happened to her."

Dye disappeared last month. Her body was found last week inside of her car.

"We want justice for Tajah Dye. Say her name... Justice for Tajah, justice for Tajah!" the crowd exclaimed.

Henrico Police said she had last been seen on Jan. 19 leaving a restaurant on Hull Street in Chesterfield with a man. They are still investigating her death.

Her father had said he hopes the vigil will help bring awareness to issue of women going missing across the U.S.

"I hope that they actually become very, very aware of the issue of the many thousands of missing girls throughout the United States of America," Robinson previously said. "And it's not just black girls. It's white girls, Mexican girls...it is a human problem of what's happening to our young girls in America."