Parade held to celebrate WWII veteran's 100th birthday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A World War II veteran and Chesterfield resident is celebrating a century of life.

His birthday was celebrated by friends and neighbors with a drive-thru parade.

"I feel pretty good. Thanks to the good Lord above," Miller Floyd Jr. said.

"Anyone who has known him or has had the privilege to have even had a conversation with him I'm sure has walked away with a little piece of history, little piece of wisdom."

The Florida native served in World War II. A part of the third army stationed in West Germany, he drove trucks hauling gas back and forth to tanks on the front lines.

"While they loaded up your gas, you sleeping. And when they get the truck loaded, they wake you up. You get back, you go back again. That's what I did," Floyd said.

After the war, he attended Florida A&M University, later making his home in Schednectady, New York.

There he married his wife Grace, having children of their own but also fostering 10 others and adopting one.

An entrepreneur, he opened a deli in the 70s and also worked in the Baptist church, at a community center and as a crossing guard for several years.

He moved to Virginia to be with his youngest daughter after his wife of 63 years passed away.

"My dad is just an amazing person," his daughter said.

Floyd is looking to more of what he's already been doing in his 100th year.

"I'm looking forward to living, that's all," Floyd said.

The celebrations for Floyd's birthday will continue this weekend with family coming in town from New York.