Pappy Van Winkle lottery opens in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The most coveted bourbon in the world is up for a lottery to purchase through the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s (ABC) in March and April.

The online lottery entry form for bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve will be open from March 18 through the 22, so Monday is the last day to enter.

There are 137 bottles of the 15 Year Reserve available for $119.99 each, 126 bottles of the 20 Year Reserve for $199.99 each and only three bottles of the 23 Year Reserve for $299.99 each.

Winners will be selected at random from all valid entries received during the lottery period, according to ABC.

You will be notified by April 5 if you have won or lost.

The lottery is open to individual residents 21 and older, and licensed mixed beverage establishments only.

In the chance that you may win, make sure your name and address on your entry matches the name and address on your photo ID.

All lottery entries must include the store number and address where the bottle should be delivered for customer purchase and pick up.

A separate lottery will open in April for Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbons, as well as Old Rip Van Winkle 13 Year Rye, which is a new offering for ABC.

That lottery will be open for entries April 7 through 11. Tap here to enter.