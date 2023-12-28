Virginia woman's tradition of making Christmas brighter for kids all started with a candy cane

NORFOLK, Va. — Pamela Wells' Norfolk home looks more like Santa's workshop these days. As I quickly learned, here, every child is on the nice list. For the past several weeks, Wells has spent countless hours stuffing stockings for children who might otherwise have a bleak Christmas.

"Every year it gets a little bit bigger," Wells told me when I visited just a few days before Christmas. "I get so much support from the community," she added.

The last time we met Pamela, she was dressed like The Grinch. The costume was part of "Santa Live" — a tradition in her neighborhood off of Chesapeake Boulevard since 2017. On a Saturday in December, her yard turns into the North Pole. There are thousands of blinking lights, decorations, and even visits with Santa Claus himself. Every child leaves with a stocking stuffed with goodies.

"It started off with a candy cane," Wells previously said.

Norfolk Norfolk woman brings holiday cheer to children in honor of 'Santa Larry' Erika Craven

Over the years, just like The Grinch's heart, this tradition grew. All because of a man with a huge heart of his own.

"Santa Larry, I don't want to start crying, he was my best friend," Wells said as she fought back tears.

Larry Watts was her friend of more than 30 years. He started this tradition six years ago. She tells me he was a guy who would do anything to spread joy to those around him. Cancer stole him from us this year. But, it couldn't rob us of the magic he created. So, this Christmas, the first without her friend, Pamela Wells kept the lights shining.

Courtesy: Pamela Wells Pamela Wells carries on a Christmas tradition in honor of her late friend, known to many as Santa Larry



Even after the big event, Wells stayed busy, stuffing hundreds more stockings for children. I decided to follow up with her for a little surprise — this week's News 3 Everyday Hero award. It comes with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner Southern Bank.

"You're gonna make me cry, thank you," she said as I handed her the award. She told me she plans to use the gift card to help fund next year's Santa Live event. And she wanted to make sure everyone knows she doesn't do this alone. There are volunteers and donors who help make this possible, too.

"Everybody has donated, so, it's really not just me. I just want to make sure everybody knows it's just not me," she said.

If you'd like to donate or learn more about Santa Live, you can contact Pamela Wells here.