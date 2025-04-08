Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

You can paint Poppy at the Metro Richmond Zoo this week!

Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo is hosting painting classes this weekend featuring everyone's favorite baby pygmy hippo, Poppy.

The classes are being held to commemorate Pygmy Hippo Day, which is celebrated on Tuesday, April 8.

The zoo will host a two-hour painting class for adults on Friday, April 11, and an hour-long class for kids ages 5 and older on Saturday, April 12.

The adult class is $50 per painter, while the kids' class is $27 per painter. According to the zoo, 50% of the proceeds will benefit pygmy hippo conservation efforts in West Africa.

Online registration is required to attend. Click here for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone