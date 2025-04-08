You can paint Poppy at the Metro Richmond Zoo this week!

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo is hosting painting classes this weekend featuring everyone's favorite baby pygmy hippo, Poppy.

The classes are being held to commemorate Pygmy Hippo Day, which is celebrated on Tuesday, April 8.

The zoo will host a two-hour painting class for adults on Friday, April 11, and an hour-long class for kids ages 5 and older on Saturday, April 12.

The adult class is $50 per painter, while the kids' class is $27 per painter. According to the zoo, 50% of the proceeds will benefit pygmy hippo conservation efforts in West Africa.

Online registration is required to attend. Click here for more information.

