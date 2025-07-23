When Ozzy Osbourne flew to Virginia and met 'Little Ozzy' Lin Doak

RICHMOND, Va. — Lin Doak, known worldwide as "Little Ozzy," has transformed what some might consider a limitation into his greatest asset.

In the 2010s, the Colonial Heights, Virginia native built a remarkable career as an Ozzy Osbourne tribute artist, but his journey began decades ago when his 4'9" stature felt like a curse.

"Back in the 80s... you had to be big, good looking, tall guy, you know? If I ever wanted to do anything, I had to create it myself," Doak said in a 2016 interview with CBS 6. "I could go out audition for bands, I knew I wouldn't get it. You know, the pretty boy that couldn't sing would get it, you know, that looked like Sebastian Bach or something. So everything I did, I had to create on myself, you know, and do it my own way. And now it's like the curse is a blessing."

Before becoming Little Ozzy, the Colonial Heights High School graduate was the front man for Teaser, playing in Richmond, Virginia clubs like Newgate Prison and The Flood Zone. He never stopped rocking.

Ozzy Osbourne performs in Richmond

In 2010, after long hearing he sounds and looks like hard rock pioneer Ozzy Osbourne, Lin decided to make a touring tribute band.

"It took off," Doak said. "We've flown to Iowa. We played California. We played all over the country."

In 2016, he got a phone call from the History Channel, which is airing Ozzy and Jack Osborne's World History Detour.

"He had a bucket list things he wanted to do, and he wanted to see Jamestown, and he wanted to meet Little Ozzy," Doak said. "So I was just in awe. He seemed as excited to meet me as I was him. It just builds your confidence and lets you just keep on rolling, because I know there's more to come. You know?"

When Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025, Little Ozzy mourned this namesake on social media.

"I have never cried over a celebrity but I've been crying. I'm just emotional over it because he was such an important part of my life and twice in my career his family has helped me so much I wouldn't even be who I am today if God had not permitted. it I'm just forever grateful," Doak posted on Facebook.

