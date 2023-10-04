Owners of defunct Richmond home renovation company file for bankruptcy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seven months after abruptly shutting down their business and leaving clients and contractors in the lurch, the namesakes of a defunct Richmond-area home remodeling company are seeking legal shelter in the Mountain West.

Last month, Casey and Adrienne Fabling, the couple who owned Henrico-based Fabling Built, filed for bankruptcy in Colorado, according to court records.

Fabling Built performed home renovations and additions primarily in the Richmond region for about seven years before the Fablings closed the business with little notice in March, leading to numerous lawsuits filed in local courts.

