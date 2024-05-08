Owens & Minor sells local HQ to VDOT; will move elsewhere in the region

RICHMOND, Va. -- With a move to a new headquarters in the works but under wraps, one of the region’s Fortune 500s has unloaded its Mechanicsville home base to a state agency.

Owens & Minor, the publicly traded healthcare supply and logistics company, recently sold its 160,000-square-foot office building at 9120 Lockwood Blvd. for $33.5 million, according to Hanover County property records. The Virginia Department of Transportation was the buyer.

Owens & Minor spokeswoman Chanel Sheffer said that by the end of the year the company will move into a new headquarters, details of which are scant.

“Our headquarters will continue to be in the Richmond area, but we are not able to share specifics about the exact location at this time,” Sheffer said.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.