Overturned van closes I-85 south in Dinwiddie: 'Expect delays'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A crash involving an overturned vehicle has closed Interstate 85 south in Dinwiddie County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near Route 460 (mile marker 59.4), according to VDOT officials.

Sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that a van carrying nine people overturned on the interstate.

There was no word on injuries at last check.

Officials said traffic was getting by using the right shoulder.

"Expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes," VDOT officials warned.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police and will update this story when we hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.