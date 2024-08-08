Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Overturned van closes I-85 south in Dinwiddie: 'Expect delays'

Zach's tracking the potential for flooding and tornadoes
Poster image - 2024-08-08T170616.652.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A crash involving an overturned vehicle has closed Interstate 85 south in Dinwiddie County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near Route 460 (mile marker 59.4), according to VDOT officials.

Sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that a van carrying nine people overturned on the interstate.

There was no word on injuries at last check.

Officials said traffic was getting by using the right shoulder.

"Expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes," VDOT officials warned.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police and will update this story when we hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone