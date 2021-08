HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- An exit ramp heading off of Interstate 295 was closed Monday after a tractor-trailer hauling trash overturned, Virginia State Police said.

The truck crashed on the ramp leading from the southbound lanes of I-295 to Route 360 east.

Troopers said no other vehicles were involved, and there weren't any serious injuries reported.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. and, as of 4:45 p.m., the ramp was still closed for clean up of the crash.