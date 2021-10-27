Overturned semi spills soda, closes I-295 north in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer carrying cases of soda that overturned has closed all lanes of Interstate 295 north near Mechanicsville Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the wreck near mile marker 36 at 2:50 p.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a tractor trailer overturned in the northbound lanes spilling the contents of the trailer," Davenport said.

Virginia State Police

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, officials said.

"Lanes may be closed for a significant amount of time while crash is investigated and debris removed," Davenport said.

VDOT officials said traffic was getting by on the right shoulder, but warned drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Davenport said that defective tires are being investigated as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!