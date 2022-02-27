Overturned RV closes I-95 south in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- An overturned RV has closes I-95 south in Spotsylvania Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened at mile marker 122, which is south of the exit for Route 1 (126).

Officials said traffic was backed up 3 miles as of 5:45 p.m.

Route 1 south is an alternate route for I-95 drivers headed south between exit 126 and exit 118 (Thornburg), VDOT officials reminded.

