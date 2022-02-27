Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overturned RV closes I-95 south in Spotsylvania

Interstate 95
WTVR
Interstate 95
Posted at 5:49 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 17:52:00-05

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- An overturned RV has closes I-95 south in Spotsylvania Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened at mile marker 122, which is south of the exit for Route 1 (126).

Officials said traffic was backed up 3 miles as of 5:45 p.m.

Route 1 south is an alternate route for I-95 drivers headed south between exit 126 and exit 118 (Thornburg), VDOT officials reminded.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers