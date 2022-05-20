Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overturned big rig closes lanes on I-95 in Virginia

Video and images of the crash showed an overturned tractor-trailer blocking northbound travel lanes near Southpark Boulevard (mile marker 53).
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 12:25:57-04

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A tractor-trailer crash closed all traffic lanes on Interstate 95 north in Colonial Heights on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Southpark Boulevard (mile marker 53), according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said a box truck overturned when the driver overcorrected in an attempt to avoid traffic coming onto I-95 from the Washington Street ramp.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured.

State Police also noted the truck was not hauling any hazardous materials.

Traffic, which was backed up more than five miles at about 8:30 a.m., was backed up for about a mile by 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone