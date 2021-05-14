Overnight shooting in Chesterfield leaves 2 men injured

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Two men were injured in a shooting on Glenmorgan Drive in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to Chesterfield Police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m in the 14400 block.

Police said the two men were transported to a local hospital, and one of them has life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

