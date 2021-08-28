Over The Edge nets $100,000+ for pets in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday was the second and final day of this year's Over The Edge event as brave animal lovers repelled down the Dominion Building to help raise money for the Richmond SPCA.

Each participant had to raise at least $1,000 to repel down the 417-foot-tall building.

And as of 4 p.m. Saturday, participants helped raise more than $100,000 for pets in need.

The SPCA said money raised will help homeless pets in Richmond by covering various medical treatments for the critters as well as covering adoption costs so that more animals can find their forever families.

CBS 6 reporter Matthew Fultz, who took the challenge Friday evening, said the experience only lasted about 10 minutes.

While he admitted that he was nervous going over the edge, Fultz would do it again in a heartbeat.

There is still time to donate. Click here to make a donation.

Check out photographer Rich Terrell's photos from the event.