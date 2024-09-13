Over a dozen black cats adopted at Friday the 13th event

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 15 black cats found new homes at an adoption event Friday.

The Poe Museum partnered with Richmond Animal League and the Richmond SPCA for the Black Cat Adoption Event, aptly held on Friday the 13th.

Denaya Givens was excited to come to the event because black cats are stereotyped and less popular than other kinds of cats. Though it was an event dedicated to black cats, Givens adopted Elsa — an adult white and black cat. She was drawn to her strong personality.

"I'm excited for her to check out my place and get comfortable, and just for us to spend some time with each other, for her to become a part of my family," Givens said.

WTVR Denaya Givens

Some of the adopted cats have been living in foster homes. Margaret Steele, a volunteer with Richmond Animal League has been fostering five of the kittens adopted at the event: Puff, Trombone, Bonita, Spike and Brianne. The litter was taken from a kill shelter.

"Giving them a temporary landing space, but then also getting to participate in finding them a permanent home allows me to beg adopters for pictures later, and hand out some special toys and stuff that I feel good about letting them go home with because I know they like to play with them," Steele said.



