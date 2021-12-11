Police: Over 20 weapons stolen from Virginia gun store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Federal agents have gotten involved in seeking the culprits who police say stole more than 20 firearms from a Tidewater Virginia gun shop this week.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with Virginia Beach police to locate the weapons, which included handguns and rifles.

News outlets report they were stolen from a store called DOA Arms during a Thursday morning burglary.

Authorities say they’re looking for the owners of four cars that they believe were involved in the thefts, and released photos of the vehicles.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering rewards.