Over 10 cars broken into in one Hanover neighborhood

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly breaking into over 10 cars and a garage in one Hanover County neighborhood.

A witness notified the Hanover County Sheriff's Office about a person rummaging through their car in their driveway on Mantilo Creek Drive around 5:20 a.m.

When deputies got to the location, they found that several vehicles had been broken into throughout the neighborhood.

During their search of the area, deputies said they found an unoccupied car within walking distance of the neighborhood. Not long after, they found a man matching the description given to them by the person who reported the larceny.

Deputies arrested Damon Marville Winston of Glen Allen. He was allegedly found with many stolen items.

Winston was charged with two counts of petit larceny, vandalism, entering or setting in motion a vehicle and breaking and entering.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

