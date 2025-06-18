Wild horse hit and killed in Outer Banks

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A stallion was hit and killed in the Outer Banks over the weekend, according to Currituck County officials.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says about midnight Saturday, June 14, a woman hit the horse on the beach with her Chevrolet Tahoe. The horse was killed on impact.

The driver, Shannon Seamster, 26, of Carova, was arrested for DWI.

Authorities report that the accident happened around the MP19 marker.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says the horse that was killed was 5-year-old Alexander. The group says they are heartbroken and hope this serves as a reminder for drivers to be cautious, especially at night.

"What we can say for sure right now is that this is a tremendous loss for the herd and for those of us who are close to these horses and work so hard to protect them," the group said in a Facebook post."Alex was a very special young horse, and a lot of extra effort went into keeping him wild and free. He survived the first couple years of his life despite some extraordinary challenges, grew up into a beautiful young stallion, and had a bright future ahead of him. He was the last of his mother's offspring and we had high hopes that he would carry on the family line. Alex's genetics can never be replaced, and in a critically endangered population that is a devastating blow."

