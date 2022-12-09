Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

What killed a 16,000-pound whale that washed ashore on the Outer Banks?

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 09, 2022
Posted at 10:49 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 10:49:09-05

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A 16,000-pound, 34-foot-long whale washed ashore on the Outer Banks between Avon and Buxton this week.

The National Park Service said the whale's death was likely due to the fishing line wrapped around its tail fluke.

"They’re migrating from high latitudes up north where the feeding grounds are to the West Indies area where the mating and calving grounds are,” Senior Scientist Alex Costidis with the Virginia Aquarium said.

IMG_0651.JPG

What do you do if you come across a stranded marine mammal?

“Keep a safe distance both for your safety and the animals' safety and because there are laws about approaching too closely,” Costidis said.

In Virginia, you should also call the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team at 757-385-7575

Scientists are working to determine the cause of death for this particular whale.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone