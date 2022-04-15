Watch
Outer Banks beach driving season ending early

Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 15, 2022
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Kill Devil Hills is ending its beach driving season early.

The town announced that the beach will be closed to driving beginning Friday, April 15 at sunset due to the safety concern of having limited mobility for vehicles and beachgoers as a result of erosion in a number of areas on the beach.

It will remain closed to driving through the end of the season, which was scheduled to end on April 30.

The next beach driving season will begin on Oct. 1.

Town officials want people to note that this closure is only for Kill Devil Hills; information on beach driving and closures specific to Nags Head can be found here.

