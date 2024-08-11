Watch Now
Tree crashes into Chesterfield family's home moments after tornado warning: 'That wasn't thunder'

Otterdale Road Storm Damage
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Moseley family Road is counting their blessings the damage was not worse after a tree fell on their house Thursday night.

Bill Glynn said he was "lying on the couch watching TV, nodding off" when his wife, Nancy, alerted him that a tornado warning had been issued for their area.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 9:47 p.m. for northwestern Chesterfield and southeastern Powhatan counties until 10:15 p.m. after a "severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Moseley, moving northwest at 35 mph." It happened as the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby rolled through Central Virginia.

"I jumped up and she said, 'That wasn't thunder, that was something going down outside," Glynn recalled.

A tree crashed into the side of the couple's garage. Crews were at the couple's home along the 4100 block of Otterdale Road removing the tree on Friday.

Otterdale Road Storm Damage

"Main concern is on the house," Glynn said. "We didn't see any water penetration up there, so I think we're good."

Others were not so fortunate. An EF-1 tornado spawned by Debby damaged more than 30 homes and toppled trees and power lines in a subdivision in Caroline County Thursday evening.

"I think we're lucky... it wasn't a major incident in the area," Glynn said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

