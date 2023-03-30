Vandalism delays long-term Chesterfield drainage project: 'Not a great situation'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway in Chesterfield after vandals hit a construction site on Otterdale Road.

Those who live in the area are aware of the large project in the area attempting to address drainage.

Residents said the work has been a bit of a headache the last several months and they're disappointed to know the project will now take even longer.

The county said almost every piece of equipment was vandalized. There's also broken glass and graffiti.

"They knocked down a Porta Potty, which is really gross. We saw people down there actually stealing gravel. The windows of pretty much all of the construction vehicles have been broken out. It's not been a great situation," one neighbor said.

The county didn't say how long this would delay the project, but the damage is estimated to be around $50,000.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Chesterfield Police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

