‘Person-of-interest’ in Richmond woman’s disappearance could face death penalty in Florida

RICHMOND, Va. -- The person of interest in the disappearance of a Richmond woman could be facing the death penalty in Florida.

Otis Tucker, 35, was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, in November 2022. He is now facing first-degree murder charges after a woman was found dead inside an apartment.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported that Tucker is also a person of interest in the 2016 disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs, who was last seen at a Church Hill home where Tucker lived. However, he has not been charged in that case.

The Florida assistant state attorney has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the Florida murder case citing aggravating circumstances and saying that Tucker was previously convicted of a capital felony.

