Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Person of interest in Richmond woman’s disappearance could face death penalty in Florida

‘Person-of-interest’ in Richmond woman’s disappearance could face death penalty in Florida
Keeshae Jacobs missing poster.png
Posted at 2:59 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 15:03:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The person of interest in the disappearance of a Richmond woman could be facing the death penalty in Florida.

Otis Tucker, 35, was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, in November 2022. He is now facing first-degree murder charges after a woman was found dead inside an apartment.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported that Tucker is also a person of interest in the 2016 disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs, who was last seen at a Church Hill home where Tucker lived. However, he has not been charged in that case.

The Florida assistant state attorney has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the Florida murder case citing aggravating circumstances and saying that Tucker was previously convicted of a capital felony.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone