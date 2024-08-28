Police ID motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the driver killed in a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield County Tuesday evening.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 800 block of North Courthouse Road around 8:45 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Orion L. Solomon in the middle of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the SUV, who officials said remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Police continue their investigation into this incident," officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.