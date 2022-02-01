Organization helps young Black women with work skills, confidence

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local non-profit focused on shaping aspiring young African American women entrepreneurs is looking to fill their program's ranks with some of the brightest minds in the area.

Before some middle school and high school girls ever walk through the doors at Girls For A Change, the bar is already set pretty high. CEO Angela Patton said the group focuses on getting Black girls ready for the workforce.

The organization is especially proud of the growth of two programs that are centered around entrepreneurship and workforce development. Their Immersion Lab is one of these programs.

"Which is our entrepreneurship program but we actually help shape aspiring young Black female entrepreneurs. We also make sure they have mentorship and they have certifications. Most of all seed money to start up their businesses and that opens February 1 and we have our orientations that are happening as well," Patton said.

Patton says they are also looking for participants for their Girl Ambassador Program, a program to help young women sharpen their career-readiness skills.

"We have an opportunity for girls to receive skills and again certifications, mentorship. Then we place them in a summer job where they are paid for their contribution but they receive the networking and the resources and again, that critical mentorship so we can make sure she is ready to work," Patton said.

Students in ninth through twelfth grade are paired with a variety of local companies, giving them diverse opportunities.

"Our Richmond community, especially small businesses, are open and ready to really nurture our girls and we have Adiva Naturals and we also have the Science Museum, we have the VCU School of Education wing, you know, wellness products, social media and technology startups," Patton said.

The organization helps the women build not only their work skills and work ethic but also their confidence as they think about the future and the imprint they want to leave on their community.

"And the goal is to make sure that our girls get a robust experience and that they understand what the future of work has to offer but we also want to make sure that these amazing hiring partners know what our girls have to offer as well," Patton said.

Applications for these programs open on February 1. The deadline to apply is February 4. To apply, click here.