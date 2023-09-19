Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Short Pump restaurant makes 'difficult decision'

Organic Krush closes
Richmond BizSense
Organic Krush closes
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 10:05:14-04

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Organic Krush, a New York-based chain of organic restaurants, has permanently shuttered its location in Short Pump. Its storefront at 3406 Pump Road in the Short Pump Crossing shopping center closed in recent days after four years in business. Founded in 2015 by University of Richmond alumnae Michell Walrath, Organic Krush opened the Short Pump outpost in July 2019, as the company’s first location in Virginia.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone