Short Pump restaurant makes 'difficult decision'

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Organic Krush, a New York-based chain of organic restaurants, has permanently shuttered its location in Short Pump. Its storefront at 3406 Pump Road in the Short Pump Crossing shopping center closed in recent days after four years in business. Founded in 2015 by University of Richmond alumnae Michell Walrath, Organic Krush opened the Short Pump outpost in July 2019, as the company’s first location in Virginia.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.