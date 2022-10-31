Man facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian on Saturday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 4800 block of Orcutt Lane for the report of a crash. Officers arrived and found a man down and injured just off the roadway in the grassy drainage area on the south side of Orcutt Lane.

He was brought to a hospital with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and determined that the pedestrian was walking eastbound on the road heading towards Broad Rock Boulevard when he was hit by the vehicle. The crash team interviewed the driver but is asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.