Virginia sheriff releases new details after 6-year-old student brings loaded handgun to elementary school

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the six-year-old student who brought a loaded gun to Orange Elementary School.

A loaded Heritage Rough Rider single action .22 cal “Cowboy style” revolver was found in the child's book bag after the young student arrived late to school, Orange Sheriff Jason Smith wrote in an update on the investigation.

"At this time, there is absolutely no indication that the child had any intention to use the firearm and additionally did not understand the severity of the item that was brought," Smith said.

The gun was discovered at about 12:50 p.m. when an instructional assistant was helping the child unpack the bag.

"The instructional assistant immediately notified administration and the School Resource Officer (SRO) of needing immediate assistance. Administration and the SRO quickly took possession and control of the firearm and bookbag," Smith said. "Until the instructional assistant located the firearm, neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the school system was aware of its presence and had not received any information or threat of any weapon on school property."

The investigation into how and why the child brought the gun to school remains ongoing, the sheriff said, and at this point, no criminal charges have been filed.

"We try our best to provide information to the public in a timely manner, but that information must be factual and not speculation. We are very fortunate with the response of the school employees and grateful to have School Resource Officer’s in our schools to respond to incidents," the sheriff said. "Our children are our most valuable asset and many of our SROs and deputies have children in our schools."

The sheriff took the opportunity to remind gun owners about the importance of gun safety.

"Please have conversations with your children about the dangers of firearms and if they see one to 'Stop, don’t touch it,and tell an adult,'" he wrote. "As parents and grandparents, we all have a responsibility as firearms owners to always secure our firearms and account for them. Additionally, the recommendation is to store ammunition in a separate location. Please check backpacks as well before your child goes out the door. Remember, you can never be too safe."

Superintendent Responds to Criticism

Orange County Schools Superintendent Dan Hornick sent a message to parents Monday night that thanked the school's staff and sheriff's office for its response and the community for its support.

He also addressed areas in which the school system's response was lacking.

"It is equally important to acknowledge areas of growth. In response to the situation, OES went into a Safe School Mode, which helps secure classrooms and allows law enforcement and school administrators to investigate matters of concern. Our goal is to alert parents and guardians as quickly as possible anytime a school's operating status is changed," Hornick wrote. "Unfortunately, this type of notification was not sent to the OES community today. I would like to apologize for this error. As we continue to debrief this situation, we will use the findings to improve our processes."

He too urged adults in the community to take a more active role in protecting the school community.

"I ask that all parents and guardians exercise even greater diligence in ensuring that students do not bring weapons or other dangerous items to school," he wrote. "As a parent of two OCPS students, I plan to check my children's possessions more frequently and increase communication about school safety. By working together, we can provide the safe and dynamic learning environment our students deserve. Thank you for your continued support, even under difficult circumstances."

