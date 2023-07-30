Watch Now
Investigation launched after man killed in rural Lunenburg County, deputies say

Posted at 3:44 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 15:45:15-04

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies said a man was killed in a shooting in rural Lunenburg County early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Oral Oaks Road for a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m., according to officials with the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office. That is about a half-mile from Route 40 and two miles from Main Street in Victoria.

When deputies arrived, the found a man's body, according to officials.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

Officials said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the case was "strongly encouraged" to call the the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452 or Crime Solvers at 434-696-3100.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

