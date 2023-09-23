Tracking Ophelia: How to watch live updates as tropical storm's center passes near Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 is providing live updates Saturday as Tropical Storm Ophelia tracks from North Carolina into Virginia. The storms center's will eventually pass near Richmond.

There will be periods of rain today, heavy at times. Occasional lulls will occur.

Winds could gust over 40 mph in central VA, with higher gusts near the coast. Power outages will be possible.

There is a marginal risk for isolated tornadoes near and east of I-95.