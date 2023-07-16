Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Moped driver killed in Route 460 crash was pushed into ditch, ejected, troopers say

Onyx Preston Boyd
Tracking storm chances in Virginia again this weekend
Police Lights Generic
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 21:51:26-04

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers have released the name of the moped driver killed after police said he was rear-ended on Route 460 at the Sussex-Prince George County line Thursday night.

The wreck happened just before 8:05 p.m. when the driver of a Mazda sedan was headed east on Route 460 when he rear-ended a Baodiao moped, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

"The moped was pushed into the ditch and the driver was ejected from the moped," Anaya said.

Officials said 25-year-old Onyx Preston Boyd, of Chesapeake, was transported with life-threatening injuries. However, Anaya said he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the wreck.

"There are no charges to be placed at this time," Anaya said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone