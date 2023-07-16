Moped driver killed in Route 460 crash was pushed into ditch, ejected, troopers say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers have released the name of the moped driver killed after police said he was rear-ended on Route 460 at the Sussex-Prince George County line Thursday night.

The wreck happened just before 8:05 p.m. when the driver of a Mazda sedan was headed east on Route 460 when he rear-ended a Baodiao moped, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

"The moped was pushed into the ditch and the driver was ejected from the moped," Anaya said.

Officials said 25-year-old Onyx Preston Boyd, of Chesapeake, was transported with life-threatening injuries. However, Anaya said he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the wreck.

"There are no charges to be placed at this time," Anaya said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.