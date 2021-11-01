Police: Sting nets men between 24 and 51 years old chatting with Chesterfield minor for sex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Seventeen men, who range in age from 24 to 51, were charged with crimes related to an online chatting operation run by Chesterfield Police Special Victims Detectives.

"During the two-day operation, detectives intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "[The men] communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations. When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested."

All of the men were charged with felony solicitation of prostitution.

Most were also charged with the use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

Police released the following information about those who were arrested:

Carlos Angel-Valesquez, 27, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution

Jonathan M. Austin, 36, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

John D. Blanchard, 51, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Daniel E. Boyd Jr., 38, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Nelson D.R. Dudley, 34, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

James D. Eades, 42, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Michael C. Hall, 50, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Ricardo A. Hinojosa Gonzalez, 43, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution

Christopher P. Kendrick, 50, of Louisa, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Franklin E. Martinez-Parada, 39, of Grasonville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Gabriel Medrano Flores, 49, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Efren Mojica Yepiz, 30, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Joshua P. Morris, 28, of Prince George, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Craig T. Moulden, 27, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Danzel M. Roland, 30, of Petersburg, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Sergio A. Terceros Zambrana, 24, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution

Taurean R. Thomas, 26, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.